The Community Runs for St. John’s Anglican Church

A few records were made last Saturday at the 13th Cavan Hills Country Run, organized and executed by the St. John’s Anglican Outreach Committee. The best record set was the amount raised- $6,738.85. The less desirable record was the temperature, at 31C. The event has been held under a wide range of weather conditions, but scorching sun and high humidity made the event particularly challenging for the 137 participants.

The 4.7km route along township roads and through fields of crops drew a wide variety of participants including novice runners, families and dogs. The seasoned runners faced a more difficult route, including the stretch along Sharpe Line known as “the corkscrew”- a particularly curvy section that includes a steep hill that was thankfully covered by shade. For many this is a fall event not to be missed, and among the runners were MP Jamie Schmale and veteran runner and former Olympian Bruce Kidd, who participate every year.

The centre of the action before and after was the McCamus Farm on Stewart Line, where runners and walkers enjoyed refreshments and a free massage provided by newly registered Massage Therapist Adrianne Colby.

The event raises funds and awareness in support of St. John’s Outreach ministry and 44 members of this congregation were on hand at the event, directing traffic, acting as field Marshalls on the routes and keeping participants organized, fed and hydrated. It provides an opportunity for people of all ages to enjoy a challenging walk or run in the beautiful Cavan countryside and if they care to take a moment’s reprise, there are stunning vistas to admire at the top of some of those steeper hills. Congratulations to all involved. KG