Township Libraries Receive CIBC Donation

Cavan Millbrook Libraries owe Fiona Maarhuis’s a double dose of gratitude. This dedicated volunteer has provided more than 90 hours of service to the organization and has served as a Board member for the last __ years. Prior to that, she also volunteered ….

Last month, Fiona found another way to help the local libraries. A retired CIBC staff member, she applied to the bank’s Retiree Volunteer Program which recognizes retired bank staff volunteer efforts in their communities. With an annual budget of $75,000, this program supports organizations selected by their retirees through their own volunteer efforts by providing grants of $500 to encourage and support retiree volunteer activities.

Applications are submitted by retired bank staff for charitable or not-for-profit organizations designed to benefit the broader community and where the former staff members have donated at least 40 volunteer hours during one year. Thanks to Fiona’s dedication, the library is the beneficiary of this generous donation. Library CEO Karla Buckborough was delighted to accept the donation which will be used to support customers both young and old. Some of the funds are earmarked to offset the cost of purchasing small book bags for children.

In a nod to the fact that it is a retirement program providing the funds, funds will also be directed to computer training with the older generation — in particular providing assistance with online banking. KG