OLG makes fourth-quarter payment to Cavan-Monaghan

The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) issued a fourth-quarter (January to March, 2017) non-tax gaming revenue payment of $724,045 to the Township of Cavan Monaghan last month for hosting Shorelines Slots at Kawartha Downs. Since November 1999, Cavan Monaghan has received more than $55.3 million in non-tax gaming revenue.

“Revenue from OLG gaming sites allow host communities to invest in important local initiatives such as infrastructure and community programs,” said Jeff Leal, MPP for Peterborough. “These funds also help to provide public services, such as health care and education, to people across the province.”

These payments are made under an equitable formula in the Municipality Contribution Agreement that determines the funds municipalities receive for hosting an OLG gaming facility and are based on an escalating scale of gaming revenue that is consistent across all sites in Ontario.

At approximately $2 billion annually, OLG provides the Ontario government with its largest source of non-tax revenue. Modernization will help OLG provide more money to Ontario for hospitals and other government priorities.

In fiscal 2016-2017, the province allocated $115 million in gaming revenue to support charities through the Ontario Trillium Foundation. Every year, the Government of Ontario allocates funding to the province’s problem gambling program for research, treatment and prevention. The amount for fiscal 2016-2017 was $38 million.

OLG is the Ontario government agency that delivers gaming entertainment in a socially responsible manner. OLG conducts and manages gaming facilities, the sale of province-wide lottery games, PlayOLG Internet gaming, the delivery of bingo and other electronic gaming products at Charitable Gaming Centres and is helping to build a more sustainable horse racing industry in Ontario. Since 1975, OLG has provided nearly $44 billion to the Province and the people of Ontario. These payments to the province support the operation of hospitals, amateur sport through the Quest for Gold program, local and provincial charities and problem gambling prevention, treatment and research. KG