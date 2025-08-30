Youngsters Explore Nature with the Benefit of some Expert Guidance

Twenty-five parents and children joined Nature Nancy, aka Nancy Thomson, on August 8th as she led EarlyON families in an exploration of the natural environment at their doorstep. Together they observed creatures in the community garden behind the Old Millbrook School and then travelled to the island in Baxter Creek behind the old arena. Equipped with pails, small nets and laminated descriptions of creatures they might find, participants examined insects, crayfish and other tiny creatures in their environment on a perfect summer morning.

Some of the youngsters at the creek were visibly squeamish, wearing crocs or other waterproof footwear to protect their feet as they entered the water. Others waded into the creek barefoot, enjoying the sensation of the mud squeezing between their toes. They were quick learners, as one savvy youngster offered advice to a friend on how to locate creatures hiding under stones or along the banks of the water. Part of the message was about respect: the creatures that were caught were carefully placed in white plastic tubs filled with creek water while they were examined by their captors before their release.

A certified teacher, Nancy Thomson has been bringing engaging and experimental activities in outdoor “classrooms” to students in the region for more than 25 years, to KPRDSB classes, through Outdoor Education at Fleming College, at Camp Kawartha and local summer camps. While it was a beautiful summer day for this event, Nature Nancy works in all seasons as there are many lessons to be learned in the snow.

Nancy appreciated her attentive audience in Millbrook, saying “The children and their adults that attended our morning of exploration were extremely curious about the smallest of creatures that live in our community. We all looked for the bugs and other invertebrates living in the colourful gardens at the Old Millbrook School and in the creek by the old arena. We made so many discoveries and had so much fun together! It was a perfect summer morning.”

Nancy Thomas operates an outdoor education company focused on young people. Through her firm, Think Outside, she offers outdoor educational activities to students from pre-school, to intermediate levels with engaging activities. Students are encouraged to explore, learn and play at their own levels and make meaningful connections to the natural world. This energetic and creative educator brings her skills to local school yards, parks or green spaces where students learn to connect nature to the classroom as she participants explore their outdoor space. Her programs align quite nicely with the philosophy driving educators at Millbrook’s EarlyONCentre.

Nancy Hurley, Managing Director of The Old Millbrook School EarlyON Child and Family Centre explains the importance of nature, saying, “Research shows that providing children with ample opportunities for unstructured play in nature offers immense benefits to their physical and emotional well-being. Our programs take pride in prioritizing these kinds of experiences for families in our community and beyond. We also recognize the value of collaborating with expert Outdoor Educators like “Nature Nancy.” Her approach allows us, as educators, to learn alongside the children by observing how families engage with the natural world using minimal props or materials. In this shared learning experience, everyone benefits.” Great lessons for everyone.