Winter Options for Eating Local

Photo Karen Graham.
John French delivers an order of beef to an appreciate customer last week. French’s Beef is one of several members of the local REKO group, which connects small-scale producers to customers through a Facebook group, where direct sales are negotiated. Other local producers have booths at the indoor market in Peterborough, or sell at their farms. See full story here.

