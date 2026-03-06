Winners of Lions’ Roar for Chocolate Event Announced

The ballots have been cast and Moody’s Bar & Grill took top honours at last month’s chocolate-themed contest. Pictured is Moody staff member Kate DeKlerck, Lion David Goode and Chef Jess Jenkins with a sample of the bar’s winning product, a Café Mocha martini. Also drawing rave reviews were Millbrook Mercantile’s Tiramisu which was second in line, with Dusk to Dawn’s After 8 beer and ReThink Hair’s chocolate hair gloss tying for third place. Eleven local businesses participated in the program, and based on the response it will be returning next year. The event benefited from the support of the Millbrook Business Improvement Area members and Peterborough County’s Economic Development staff.