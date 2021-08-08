What Will It Take to Get It Done?

Every day we hear reports about the status of the provincial vaccination roll-out. Until recently, the news has been very encouraging, as vaccine supply increased dramatically and residents lined up for their “jabs.” In the last few weeks, vaccine uptake has slowed, and immunization rates now vary dramatically across parts of the province, along with current COVID infection rates.

Last Friday, 80.9% of eligible residents in Ontario had received a single dose, and 69% were fully vaccinated. This is encouraging, but how are we doing locally?

An interactive map published in a report by ICES, a not-for-profit research institute interpreting health data to inform health care policy, provides details on vaccination rates by postal code. It shows that vaccination rates in our area are below the provincial average. Its most recent report dated July 17th indicated that 77% of all Ontarians had received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 60% were fully vaccinated. However, in postal codes L0A (Millbrook) and K0L (Bailieboro and Fraserville) 65.95% and 66.27% of the population respectively had received at least one dose. In other words, vaccination rates in these areas are more than ten percent below the provincial average.

Last month, Peterborough Public Health (PPH) updated their vaccination campaign, setting a goal of achieving an 80% vaccination rate for all residents in their jurisdictions aged 12+ by September 1st. Among the pressure points behind this goal is the return to in-person learning in schools across the province expected to begin in September and the dominance of the Delta strain of the virus. This variant is reportedly twice as infectious as the earlier strain and now accounts for roughly 90% of cases across the province. It is also prevalent in new local cases. While it is ambitious, this target remains significantly below the 90% rate experts suggest is required to achieve herd immunity.

After Trent University Professor Dr. Christopher Kyle presented a report in May to PPH regarding wastewater surveillance work he and his research team were conducting in Peterborough, he was asked to consider conducting similar work at the Millbrook Wastewater plant. Sampling at this location began in June.

Their analyses identify evidence of viral shedding, allowing the early detection of the virus in the community among infected individuals before their symptoms are apparent, and among asymptomatic residents. This process, known as Wastewater-Based Epidemiology (WBE) surveillance, is underway in a number of jurisdictions globally. For example, the Netherlands is sampling over 300 sewer-sheds across the country and is using the data with other public health screening tools to identify early community spread of COVID-19. Ontario adopted this surveillance in the fall as one of the tools to help stop the spread of the pandemic.

Testing is relatively easy and inexpensive, and indicates trends which can help local public health units identify hot spots, transmission trends and higher-risk populations allowing a better allocation of resources to combat the virus. Tests at the Millbrook location yielded results quickly, showing a noticeable rise in evidence of the virus in mid-June. This is just one source of information that helps authorities anticipate testing and patient care requirements and establish timely precautions.

So despite the progress we have made, with almost 20% of the provincial population completely unvaccinated, we remain vulnerable. PPH is approaching the risk with several initiatives. To prevent the spread of the virus, they are encouraging masks and health screening in public spaces and private workplaces. They are targeting vaccine-hesitant residents through education and working on a strategy to engage local family health practitioners to approach unvaccinated patients to answer their questions. New protocols for in-person school activities are being developed, which will allow fully vaccinated students greater access to sport and social club activities. More pop-up clinics in rural communities, including one in Millbrook on August 17th, at workplaces, at post-secondary and possibly high schools will facilitate access to vaccines. They remain vigilant in their contact-tracing efforts to track down residents exposed to the virus to prevent broad community spread.

We all want to return to a normal life that includes social gatherings, sports, clubs and classes, holidays and a healthy commercial environment for our businesses. It’s around the corner, but it will take all of us to make it happen. Let’s get it done. KG