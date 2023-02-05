Two New Cell Towers are Coming

Rogers Communications has plans to establish a new tower at 994 Mount Pleasant Rd, and a second one at 1495 Moore Dr..

It is no surprise that the demand for cellular phones and other wireless devices as well as broadband internet services continues to rise. Rogers indicates that Canadians currently use more than 27.6 million wireless devices on a daily basis. More than 6 million emergency calls each year are accessed through mobile phones. Low signal strength and coverage gaps result in dropped calls and unreliable connection for voice and data services. Establishing comprehensive and reliable network coverage requires the development of more supporting infrastructure, including cell towers.

Rogers explains that these new proposed cell tower locations in response to customer feedback indicating coverage deficiencies in these areas of the township. Site selection also depends on a variety of other factors, including engineering principles, local topography and the availability of appropriately-zoned land.

The proposed installation in Mount Pleasant would enhance wireless communication in the area by improving the signal quality for local residents; those traveling in the area, and provide local subscribers access to Rogers’ 4G wireless network coverage and capacity for products and services such as BlackBerry, iPhone, cellular phone and wireless internet through the Rogers Rocket Stick technology in the surrounding area.

Located on a 12.31 hectare (30 acre) property, the proposed Mount Pleasant installation consists of a 91.5 metre Guyed Tower communications structure with associated radio equipment cabinet on cast in place reinforced concrete slab. The installation would occupy a ground compound area 72.2 square metres and is set back. This design has been used throughout the Township of Cavan Monaghan and would meet the needs of the organization.

Options to co-locate onto existing structures were investigated but the company concluded that other wireless communication structures in the surrounding area were either too far away or not tall enough to address the coverage deficiencies in the area.

The proposed installation for the Moore Drive location is a bit different. This site is much larger, consisting of 44.5 hectares (110 acres). The tower consists of a 60 metre Self-Support Tower communications structure with associated radio equipment cabinet on cast in place reinforced concrete slab, occupying an area of 225 square metres on the ground, which is another designed found in other locations in the township. The design also provides the opportunity to accommodate future technology services as well as other potential co-location with additional licensed carriers helping to further reduce the number of future structures in the area should they be required.

Both installations as proposed will require lighting. During the day there would be a medium-intensity flashing white light with a red aviation lights at night.

The equipment in both proposals falls under the jurisdiction of the Innovation, Science and Economic Development (ISED) which establishes standards and safety codes related to broadcasting in Canada. In their communication with local landholders and the township, Rogers Communications attests that all aspects of these projects comply with ISED regulations, including those for health and safety and indicate that emissions of their wireless communication installations are fall below the established safety limits.

In accordance with township protocols, all property owners within a 274.5 radius of the proposed installations received an information package and were invited to provide feedback, and the township is allowed to comment on any land use concerns they might have, but municipal by-laws and regulations do not apply to these installations, nor are any municipal permits of any kind required. The federal government has complete control over the siting and operation of wireless voice and data systems in Canada.

The pandemic highlighted the importance of wireless technology, particularly broadband internet service, as critical to economic activity and growth, and rural municipalities have been lobbying for better connectivity. As the reliance on wireless technology grows, so does the need for adequate infrastructure to deliver reliable voice and data communications. Cell towers are part of the price of improving that service. KG