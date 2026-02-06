Township Receives Third Quarter Gaming Payment

Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) provided the third quarter (October 1 – December 31) of $45,265 to the Township of Cavan Monaghan last month. This brings the total value of payments for the first three quarters of their fiscal year to $191,391. In OLG’s 2024-2025 fiscal year, payments to the municipality reached $286,339. Revenues have been dropping. The Q3 payment in 2024 was $76,278 and the total payments received during OLG’s 2024–25 fiscal year ending March 2025 were $286,339.

These payments to Cavan Monaghan arise under a Municipality Contribution Agreement for hosting Shorelines Slots at Kawartha Downs and are calculated based on a l formula applied across all land-based casino sites in Ontario using a graduated scale of gaming revenue at the hosted site.

The Slots at Kawartha Downs was scheduled to close at the end of March, but a reversal of this decision came in December. A five-year extension to this agreement has been announced, which supports jobs in the community and ensures this quarterly payment stream to Cavan Monaghan continues. The OLG is working with Great Canadian Entertainment and the racetrack property owner to extend the operating agreement and lease, ensuring ongoing MCA payments to the Township for as long as the casino remains open.

Since 2020, funds from this source have been directed to the overrun costs of the CMCC which were funded by an internal loan from the Asset Replacement Reserves at the time the expenses were incurred. The loan is reflected in the township Designated Reserve accounts, and the balance outstanding on this overrun was $939,782 at the end of March, 2025. Applying the three payments received since then, this balance would be roughly $750,000. Assuming payments stabilize at this reduced level, this internal loan balance could be eliminated by January 2029, freeing up future payments for future considerations, such as boosting the municipal Asset Replacement Reserves.

Since 1994, host communities have received almost $2.4 billion in non-tax gaming revenue. All of OLG’s profits are reinvested in the province.