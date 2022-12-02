Township Hosts Radon Information Session and Free Home Test Kits

The Township of Cavan-Monaghan has joined Take Action on Radon, a coalition of national health organizations, to raise awareness on the dangers of radon gas. Residents are invited to participate in the 100 Radon Test Kit Challenge which is a program that provides free radon test kits to residents. To launch the program, the township is hosting a Radon Information Session at the township office to discuss the health effects of radon, why it’s a concern in our area, and the actions that Health Canada recommends. The session is scheduled for December 5th at 6pm at the municipal office located at 988 County Rd. 10, Millbrook and virtual participation is an option.

Radon is an invisible radioactive gas that is the leading cause of lung cancer in non-smokers. It can be found in elevated concentrations in homes across the country. While Canada has had a National Radon Plan for over a decade, many Canadians remain unaware of the deadly gas.

“On average 58 Canadians will die from lung cancer every day, making it the leading cause of cancer death in Canada,” says Lynn Murad, Cancer Prevention Specialist, Canadian Cancer Society. “It’s important that Canadians know they can control their risk from radon by testing their homes and reducing their exposure.”

Kyle Phillips, Chief Building Official is coordinating the program for the community, “As a follow up to our radon study in 2019 we have partnered with Take Action on Radon to complete a more comprehensive radon review of the Township.”

“Radon is a well-established human carcinogen and testing and reducing radon levels is an important method of lung cancer prevention.” says Dr. Anne-Marie Nicol, a researcher from the Faculty of Sciences from Simon Fraser University, “Residential radon is marked as Canadians’ primary exposure to radon; preventing radon exposure will reduce the number of Canadians dying of lung cancer.”

In homes where elevated radon levels are discovered, there are effective solutions to reduce it. Testing is the first step in preventing radon exposure. Sign up for the program through the township website through the Radon Test Challenge, then join the Radon Information Session on December 5th when you can pick up your test kit. Those participating virtually will have one set aside for pick up at the township office. Any remaining kits will be available at the township office from December 6th to the 13th or while supplies last.