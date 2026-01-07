Today’s Faith – Winter’s Gift for 2026

By Rev. Janet Stobie

It’s winter. It’s cold. BRRRRR. For me, January provides a time to enjoy the gift of reflection.

The rush and excitement of Christmas have settled. In our part of the world nature’s growth pauses. The earth takes time out for rest. A beautiful white blanket covers everything – the unfinished, the dead, the scarred, even the waiting buds in the trees. There is a profound silence as creation sleeps gathering strength for spring and its burst of new life.

Winter can give we humans time to stop, reflect and find renewal as the bleakness of November disappears under the snow’s sparkle. Travel challenges both in cars and on foot, school snow days, even snow shoveling brings opportunities to pause from our busyness as neighbours take a moment to rest on their snow shovels for conversation and friendship. We can use these gifts of unexpected time for reflection. Listen to the children’s shrieks of delight, as their sleds race down the hills. Open your eyes to the snow people, built by those who revel in the beauty and fun of winter. Yes, some of us huddle indoors, enjoying the warmth. Some of us escape to warmer places. Regardless of how we spend it, winter offers a new year and new beginnings.

As we step into 2026, let’s follow nature’s lead. Stop. Relax. Let go of our mistakes, our scars, our disappointments. Let’s revel in the good things from 2025. When I look back, I see so much joy — swimming in the river, long walks with Tom, family gatherings, fun with friends, a trip to Stratford with my daughter and grand-daughter. Many days brought quick visits with our children and grandchildren. They arrive and our smiles grow wide; they leave and our cheeks are tired from joy.

We delighted in watching our grandson’s company build our beautiful new patio. It’s hidden now under snow, but the memory of swinging in the garden, eating lunch among the flowers, warms us even on cold days.

Yes, there were times in 2025, when pain nearly defeated me. I’m glad I didn’t give up. Today I cherish those Sunday opportunities I led worship in small congregation sand felt useful — even good at it still — thanks to those who offered kind feedback. I finally published my second worship resource and finished the first draft of my third novel. Yay, my love of writing continues.

And always, there are the birds that gather at our feeders, flashes of red, blue and grey against the white. As I sit in my comfy study chair and meet the eyes of Mr. or Mrs. Cardinal, I am reminded that God’s plans for me — for all of us — are good.

So this winter, I invite you to join me. Spend time in meditation, mindfulness, conversation with God. Read a spiritual book — maybe one of my novels, short stories, or children’s books — and let the words soak into your heart. Let’s begin 2026 with celebration, gratitude, and growth. Winter’s rest can be joyful and renewing.

Open your eyes and heart to the goodness surrounding you. Create opportunities for kindness. Remember you are not alone. Light a candle of love in this dark world. You can be the difference this world longs for.

Thanks be to God.

For more Reflections: www.janetstobie.com