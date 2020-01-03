This Month at our Libraries – New Year, New You

Self-development can start at the library. We offer a variety of programs that help you build new skills, connections, and resources. The CMLibraries has a wonderful selection of non-fiction books that cover everything from mindfulness to budgeting and everything in between, we even have amazing fitness DVDs (Pilates, yoga, Tae Bo, 30 Day Shred, T’ai Chi). The CMlibraries is here to help you develop the best version of yourself.

Before the students head back to school, we are offering digital drawing on Thursday, January 2nd at 11:00am at the Bruce Johnston Branch. Mikey Charette from Carte Blanche Tattoo Studio & Art Gallery will be teaching participants how to create layers, add details, and learn the basics of ProCreate. There will also be MakeyMakeys available and other technology for students to interact with and enjoy.

Toonie Tuesday Movie: ‘The Goldfinch’. Join us at the Millbrook Branch Tuesday, January 7th at 6:00pm (note: this is an earlier time due to the length of the movie).

Participate in our library BINGO game. Pick up your playing card and complete each task to receive a stamp, once you get your card filled you can submit it to have any outstanding fines waived. BINGO will be played during the months of January, February, and March.

Looking to take a break from being cold and bored in January? Trek on down to Moody’s Bar & Grill, where the games will be hot! Scrabble, Farkle, Wizard, and crokinole…games galore! This event is for all ages and skill levels. Let’s build community. Stay tuned to our Facebook page for the specific date and time.

Join our monthly Book Walk & Talk at the Cavan Monaghan Community Centre (Wednesday, January 22nd @ 1:00pm). This is a great way to get some exercise, and learn about new titles and authors, while also meeting people in the community. We also host a zen inducing guided meditation workshop once a month (Thursday, January 16th @ 2:00pm) with a certified meditation instructor (Shelly from Inspired by Nature).

The Zoo Crew is coming to visit during the PA Day in January! They will be bringing activities and artifacts to share with students. Following their visit we will be making felt pencil toppers. This involves a little bit of cutting and sewing, so some adult assistance may be required. Millbrook Branch: Friday, January 31st at 11:00am

On January 23rd, Cavan Monaghan Township Council is holding two budget meetings: at 1pm and 6pm (Public Discussion). The Cavan Monaghan Libraries’ proposed budget will be discussed with Council at these times. Come and listen and perhaps add your comments – let the municipality know how significant the CMLibraries are to the fabric of our community. If you would like information about the Libraries’ budget beforehand, contact Karla for details (kbuckborough@cavanmonaghanlibraries.ca).

For more details on programs and events at the CMLibraries visit our website and subscribe to our monthly newsletter: cavanmonaghanlibraries.ca. Questions and comments can be directed to Melanie: outreach@cmlibraries.ca.

By Melanie Crouch, Coordinator of Programming, Partnerships, and Outreach, Cavan Monaghan Libraries