The Millbrook Zucchini Festival is back again this year, September 8, 2024, 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. This year’s theme is The Wizuke of Oz, which means flying Zukeys and Zwitches, oh my! So put on your ruby red zlippers and join us for boat races in the creek, baking, poetry and zucchini carving contests, a giant slingshot .and more all taking place by the millpond in downtown Millbrook by the old arena. Watch for more information in the summer issues of the Times, find us on Facebook www.facebook.com/ZucchiniFestival/ or visit our web site at www.millbrookzucchinifest.blogspot.com/

We are also looking for volunteers to help run the carving table. If interested please message us through our Facebook page. KG