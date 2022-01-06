The Community Mourns the Loss of Cathy Moore – A Popular Public Servant

Just before Christmas, the community lost a strong advocate with the passing of Cavan Councillor Cathy Moore.

Three years into a four-year term, Cathy was an enthusiastic supporter of the community she loved. The feeling was mutual.

Since her arrival in Cavan more than fifty years ago, Cathy was active as a business partner with her late husband Dennis in Dennis Moore Auto Repair and then as the owner/operator of a popular home décor retail outlet, Bridget Anastasia’s Gifts and Home Décor. While off the beaten track in a building on her Moore Drive property, the business was a destination, drawing loyal customers from Cobourg, Port Hope, Toronto and beyond.

Rather than retire after the sale of her business, Cathy found a new way to serve the community, funnelling her energy into municipal politics, representing the Cavan Ward in our Municipal Council since 2018. Her tireless campaign efforts and broad-based popularity led to her success in securing the position.

While she was eager to serve her community, it was her family that was her primary interest. Her bond with her children was paramount, and reflects in them today. She shared her business experience, enthusiasm and energy with her son Ryan, who studied Business at Fleming College and worked for a variety of local businesses and brought his expertise to the Peterborough Agricultural Society, all the while helping on the family farm during his spare time. Politics was also a shared interest for mother and son, who has considered becoming involved in municipal and provincial politics over the years. Cathy’s position on Council also provided common ground for Cathy and her daughter Jennifer who is Chief Administrative Officer in Northumberland. Together they developed a deeper understanding of the challenges inherent in municipal politics today.

Cathy was also a very proud grandmother to Bridget, Maggie and Jacqueline, for whom her life provides a wonderful role model demonstrating integrity, a work ethic and a sense of community service.

In office, Cathy was forthright and ready to listen, but made her own decisions, following her instincts on what was best for the community. Her positive, respectful and courteous approach made her popular with municipal staff and her constituents.

Despite her outgoing nature, Cathy appreciated her privacy and kept her health concerns to herself as much as she could, which made her sudden departure quite shocking for those outside her inner circle. Her loss will be deeply felt across the community. A private service was held at Comstock-Kaye Life Celebration Centre last week, which is available for viewing on the firm’s website at www.dignitymemorial.com. Memorial donations are welcome at Peterborough Regional Health Centre Foundation for cancer care. KG