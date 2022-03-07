Thanks for 50 Years of Service

This month marks 50 years since Dr. Dave VanLoon and his wife, Claire, moved to Millbrook, as Dave began his career as a family doctor.

He assumed the practice of Dr. Hobbs and, at first, his medical practice continued to operate out of the retired doctor’s home. Soon, the new Medical Centre provided a professional workplace where Dr. VanLoon continues his practice. Returning to Dave’s rural roots, the couple soon purchased a farm east of town where they raised their daughter, Wendy, and soon, Ryan, with whom they now raise sheep. The couple generously gave their talents for many years to Millbrook Minor Hockey and the Peterborough Symphony Orchestra. The couple has always engaged in an active lifestyle where skiing, hiking, and camping were the leisure activities of choice. Despite this significant milestone, Dr. VanLoon has offered no indication he intends to retire any time soon and for that his patients are extremely grateful.