Some Traditions Weather the COVID Storm

The family-owned and operated Dawson Tree Farm on Zion Line opened for the season last weekend with as many as 100 happy customers taking home trees to decorate. Apparently they should expect a good season, as reports indicate consumers are choosing real trees rather than artificial ones this year. Pictured from L are Steve, Donna, Will and Rebecca who look forward to welcoming those who like to cut their own Christmas tree this weekend and next, and then daily December 19 to 24. Hand saws only, please.