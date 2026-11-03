Senior Women’s Hockey Tournament Coming to the CMCC

Pictured are members of the Electric Collective OSGA rep team who will be competing in the OSGA Women’s Hockey Tournament at the CMCC later this month.

Michelle Rosenberg is helping to organize an Ontario Senior Games Association(OSGA) women’s hockey tournament which takes place at the CMCC from November 23rd to 26th.

Seventeen teams from three districts will hit the ice, including Peterborough’s (and Rosenberg’s) Electric Collective, which captures the Winter Games hockey championship in 2024, and Gold Rush from Cobourg. Both teams are from the district which includes the Peterborough area which boasts one of the highest participation rates in the province.

On Monday and Tuesday the action will feature teams in the recreational division, with four teams of 65+ players and five teams in the 60+ category. Players in this division are good athletes but not expert hockey players. On Wednesday and Thursday games will feature four teams for each of the Open (competitive) and the 55+ divisions.

The OSGA 55+ Games are geared towards adults over the age of 55 looking to join in friendly local competition with the opportunity to progress to Provincial and National competitions in a variety of sports and activities. The OSGA’s goal is to promote an active and healthy lifestyle. Regardless of participants’ age, gender or ability, there are a variety of events in more than two dozen activities, ranging from the physically challenging like hockey and tennis, to tamer games like euchre, bowling and shuffle board. To learn more, visit www.osga55plus.ca.

Participants in these games are competitive, but in a more mature way. Rosenberg explains that they come with a gratitude which comes with maturity, appreciating the opportunity to play competitively at an older age. Women on her team grew up in an era where the opportunities didn’t exist like they do today for girls and women in hockey. There was no Olympic team or PWHL.

This tournament enjoys the support of Moody’s Bar& Grill. Owner Sarah Cooling has provided gift certificates for Player of the Game for these matches, which will encourage tournament participants to venture into town for a bite to eat and to explore downtown.

Drop in to the CMCC between 8 am and 5 pm on November 23rd to 26th to see some inspiring hockey.