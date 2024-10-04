Second Annual Baxter Creek Watershed Alliance Forum Draws a Crowd

Last week the Baxter Creek Watershed Alliance (BCWA) held their third annual community watershed forum at the Millbrook Legion.

The Forum opened with guest speakers representing some of their partners. First was Jess Marlow of Trent Community Research Centre who discussed a variety of projects involving students from Trent and Queens’ universities and Fleming College who have been participating in projects including hands-on projects in partnership with BCWA. Summaries of some of these projects were on display around the Legion, including the Groundwater Review of the Former Millbrook Jail Lands and Watershed, for which author Keyana Kamps earned Trent University’s Provost Award for Academic Achievement. This project best demonstrated rigorous community-based research practices to produce results of particularly high academic merit. The project compiled technical studies on the former Millbrook Correctional Centre lands, focusing on chemical contamination assessments within the village’s Wellhead Protection Area. Through a dedicated webpage on the BCWA website, it offered accessible summaries of each report, advocating for land conservation and protection against intense residential development.

Another award linked to activity with the BCWA was earned by Dr. Kaitlyn Fleming who led a study of the impact of effluent from Millbrook’s wastewater plant and other land use activities above and below the Millbrook Settlement area. Dr. Fleming was recognized for her commitment to community-based research and her support of student achievement. As reported last November, the initial evidence of this study suggested Baxter Creek is faring well. Research will continue in this area as students turn their attention to green infrastructure such as residential stormwater ponds. Results of this research will also be integrated with surveys conducted by other organizations including the Otonabee Region Conservation Authority and will be added to public data catalogues for future research to assist in the development of a baseline reading of the watershed’s health in order to develop plans to improve the its health and resiliency in the future.

The second presenter was Amanda Newell of Kawartha Land Trust, which is a land conservation charity creating nature reserves on donated or purchased land and helps landowners develop and implement conservation plans to protect and restore their own properties. The trust currently provides permanent protection of 43 properties covering 7,350 acres of land in the Kawarthas.

The final presentation of the evening was a panel with three community leaders.

Wilma Armstrong is a Kindergarten teacher at Millbrook South Cavan Public School where she consistently engages her young students in the exploration of nature. She was a founding member of the Early Years organization that was a preceded the arrival of the EarlyON Child and Family Centre. Brian Baxter is the Director of the Walkerton Clean Water Centre which is a provincial agency providing education and support to drinking water systems owners and operators to ensure drinking water supplies across the province are clean and safe. The third panel member was Norm Lamothe, who operates a 6th generation farm in the township.

Through field days and Open House events, Norm is a local agricultural leader recognized for innovation. He describes a major wake-up call when he participated in the Soil Your Undies challenge almost a decade ago. He buried several pairs of cotton underwear in crop fields and one in a wooded area. He returned to dig them up several months later to find the ones in the field were still intact while the ones in the woods were destroyed. This experiment spoke volumes about the microbial activity in the soil, prompting him to find ways to enhance the soil’s health. He participates in farm research and information sharing through networks including ONFARM and Ontario Soil and Crop Improvement Association.

All three panel members demonstrate a commitment to sharing knowledge and information to help build a healthy and sustainable future. They discussed ways to extend that knowledge sharing, discussing the possibility of school field trips to the Water Treatment Plant, farm visits and garden activities. Wilma discussed the successful visit of First Nations Elder Melody Crow to elementary classes to share Indigenous knowledge about nature. Norm indicated that in the 1950’s one in two Ontario residents were connected to a family farm, whereas today the number has fallen to one in 42, suggesting that there is a growing gap in understanding about food production.

All in attendance agreed that more can and should be done to increase the understanding of the importance of working to foster a healthy physical environment through education, conservation and cooperation. Baxter Creek Watershed Alliance is here to help. To learn more or get involved, visit their website at www.baxtercreekwatershed.org. KG