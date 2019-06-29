Save the Date: Ladies’ Night is August 1st

Mark your calendars for this year’s annual Ladies’ Night event hosted by the Millbrook BIA. This popular outdoor evening provides an opportunity to ladies (and gents) of all ages to enjoy an evening of indulgence strolling through the downtown where there will be sights, sounds and tastes for everyone.

Local shops will offer special features and the street will be filled with more than 50 vendor booths offering products including pottery, clothing, jewellery, home decor, purses, make-up, flowers, oils, and much more. Take a quiet moment to hear a psychic reveal your future or get involved by taking a workshop demonstrating painting techniques on signs, pillows or doormats offer by Made with Love by You. Shoppers making a purchase from one of the downtown shops will receive a ballot to win the popular Diva Basket filled with Gift Certificates from the Merchants of the Millbrook BIA.

Also on hand this year will be booths offering helpful information including representatives from Peterborough Family Health team which delivers health care services to Peterborough County. They will help residents without a family doctor connect with one in their service delivery area. Primerica representatives will be available to provide tools to help you get a better handle on your financial future.

To keep your energy up, there will be a variety of food choices both on and off the street. Members of the Millbrook Legion will be serving up homemade fries and coleslaw to accompany roast beef on a bun which can be enjoyed inside or on their patio behind the building. Take a break on the patio at Moody’s Bar and Grill; pick up a slice at Bewdley Pizza or sit down to a fish and chips dinner at Jule’s Kitchen. The new patio at Millbrook Valley Chocolates should be set up and ready to accommodate lots of visitors while they indulge in sweet treats. On the street, pick up some tasty baked goods from Locust Cottage farms, indulge in a burger served up by our local Lions’ club or pick up a poutine at Reggie’s Hot Grill.

Back again by popular demand is the Fashion Show by Oasis Boutique starting around 6:30, featuring stylish, affordable summer and fall women’s fashions available from our own local fashionista, Nancy Fallis.

This year organizers are particularly pumped to have secured the talents of local indie band The Mayhemmingways. Students from local dance studio Yogage will also provide entertainment during the event.

On August 1st, make your way downtown for some fun and female bonding, and give a boost to the local economy without breaking the bank. You will find a wide selection of products and services to inspire, a party atmosphere and friendly, familiar faces to help you enjoy a summer evening of food, entertainment and retail therapy in our beautiful downtown. Festivities kick off at 4:00pm and run until 9:00pm. KG