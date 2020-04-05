Redefining the New Normal

Authorities at every level of government have told us we are in a state of emergency.

Some of us feel the urgency of the situation in our bones, but for others it all seems a bit unreal and hard to accept. While it might feel the problem is in some other town or city, it will join us here if we invite it in. Our responsibility is clear. The next few weeks will determine whether we rescue a summer of somewhat normal activity or continue to hunker down in our homes with limited social interaction and an abundance of stress, boredom and for some, despair.

Physical distancing is the new norm for at least the next month, and many in our community are stepping up to make sure we have what we need. Retailers who are considered to provide essential services are finding ways to change their operations to ensure the safety of those working as well as their customers so we all have what we need. Instead of a list of upcoming events and activities on what would normally be on the Community Calendar page is a list of local businesses and the operational changes they have made to continue to provide services wherever possible.

In Millbrook, some neighbours are getting together to respond to the Michael Garron Hospital Mask Challenge. This hospital in the east end of Toronto has issued a challenge to sewers to collectively produce 1,000 fabric masks per week which will be used for visitors and discharged patients. Their website provides detailed instructions on mask materials, construction, and where they should be delivered. To learn more about this initiative, visit https://www.mghf.ca/mgh1000masks.

On the news these days we see many gestures of thanks to health and emergency staff, which are both genuine and appreciated. However, it’s not enough to thank these selfless workers with applause and messages in windows and on social media. They have a simple request: “We’re here for you, please stay home for us.”

Health care providers are not the only front line workers putting themselves in harm’s way to serve the community. The recent passing of a grocery store employee in Oshawa brought home the exposure retail workers face on the job. Some staff at our local Foodland have expressed concern about the number of shoppers in their store and the cavalier attitude displayed by some who seem to be in the store for a diversion instead of a mission to restock essential supplies. Like health care workers, they feel exposed with every customer coming through the door and worry about taking the risk home to their families. They ask that you come in as infrequently as possible and that your purchases are made as quickly as possible. We owe them that. KG