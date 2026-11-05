Putting Millbrook on the Map: the Railway Comes to Town

Millbrook Railway Station with Commercial Hotel in the background.

By Celia Hunter

Ted Rafuse is the Historical Society’s special guest speaker at the Legion Hall on Thursday, November 19.

A lifelong student of Canadian railway history, Ted will take us through the beginnings of the Port Hope, Lindsay and Beaverton Railway that established Millbrook as a station stop and, quickly after that, a junction when the branch line to Peterborough was laid down. Ted will trace the 94 year history of the railway that served Millbrook and Cavan Township and was responsible for so much growth and prosperity.

A former secondary school history teacher and vice-principal, Ted communicates his passion for the subject in such a way that never fails to spark interest and engage his audiences. He will illustrate his talk with historical photographs and anecdotes. He also welcomes conversation and input to enhance the record, always eager to add to the stories of our past.

All are welcome to join us for this exciting evening at the Millbrook Legion Hall, 9 King Street East. Doors open at 6:45. Admission by donation, free for members. Questions? Please contact us, millbrookcavanhs@gmail.com.