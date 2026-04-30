Province Proceeds with Regional Consolidation of Conservation Authorities

Changes to the management of Conservation Authoritiesis proceeding through the legislature.

It includes the creation of a provincial overview agency within the Ministry of Environment, Conservation and Parks to govern the pending changes to our Conservation Authority structure. The new agency, called the Ontario Provincial Conservation Agency (OPCA),will provide centralized leadership, tools and resources to a consolidated group of local authorities that will establish standardized fees, services and policies, provide enhanced digital and technical resources, assess the effectiveness of authorities in the management of the watersheds within local conservation authority jurisdictions, and oversee their financial performance including the financial sustainability of their programs and services. OPCA will also lead the development of a centralized system for permit processing to address the unpredictable and inconsistent permit turnaround for builders, property owners and municipalities seeking permits. The new structure is also designed to reduce administrative over-lap. Under this initiative, the 36 local Conservation Authorities will be consolidated into nine.

Conservation authorities are local, public sector organizations operating under the Conservation Authorities Act. They monitor water levels and erosion, manage recreation activities in their watersheds, and provide environmental education in their communities.

Like many municipalities, Cavan Monaghan has two CA’s operating in the township: Ganaraska covers a small area at the southern municipal border with Otonabee Conservation governing a larger area within the township including Baxter Creek, the Otonabee River and the east Kawartha Lakes Rice Lake. Under the new configuration, they will both fall into the Eastern Lake Ontario Regional Conservation Authority, which be a consolidation of seven current CA’s and covers areas draining into eastern Lake Ontario and the Bay of Quinte, including Oshawa, Belleville and Peterborough east to Napanee.

The legislation is currently making its way through the house and is expected to become operational in February 2027 when new boards will be established in each of the new organizations.