Pies By Zach – Eat-In & Take-Out

Zach Washburn and his crew are working steadily to transform the Wine making shop on King St. into an eat-in and take-out Pizza shop. The outlet will offer pizzas in the style the community has learned to love from the food truck he has operated in Cavan since the end of July. He hopes this new, year-round outlet will open for business mid-November.

