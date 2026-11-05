OLG Makes Q2 Payments to Host Municipalities

Last month, the township received a quarterly payment in the amount of $60,673 from the Ontario Lottery and Gaming for hosting Shorelines Slots at Kawartha Downs.

This is considerably lower than the equivalent payments for this period in previous years, which were $76,188 in 2025 and $85,055 in 2024. So far, during OLG’s fiscal year (April 1, 2026 to March 31, 2027),Cavan Monaghan has received $119,139. Since the gaming site opened in November 1999, Cavan Monaghan has received more than $62 million.

Payments from the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) payments to host municipalities fluctuate based on local gaming revenues under the OLG Municipality Contribution Agreement. Some communities including Gananoque and the Township of Leeds as well as Cavan Monaghan are experiencing ongoing year-over-year declines, while others are enjoying more stable payouts.

Recent reinvestment in gaming facilities across the province has resulted in the creation of seven new casinos as well as gaming floor expansions and new, non-gaming amenities in some facilities. That additional competition accompanied by an influx of new, heavily-promoted online gaming sites is cannibalizing gaming revenues in older facilities such as Kawartha Downs.

On the up side, at this point any gaming revenue might well be considered “found money” for Cavan Monaghan after the announcement last fall indicating that the gaming operations at Kawartha Downs would be terminated effective March31st, 2026. The decision was reversed shortly after, and the facility obtained a reprieve and secured a five-year extension agreement in January, allowing the gaming operations to continue until March 2031.

Kawartha Downs is working on a substantial revitalization plan to broaden its business. The revitalization project envisions the facility as a significant community hub where it supplements its harness racing business with a renovated event space and a wide range of dining options for visitors. Management is also developing plans for a substantial residential development on the property.

“OLG’s Municipality Contribution Agreement provides Cavan Monaghan with a share of local casino revenue to invest and enhance our community,” said Laurie Scott, Member of Provincial Parliament for Haliburton-Kawartha Lakes-Brock. “Gaming facilities generate economic activity, support local jobs and investment, and provide revenue that helps fund priorities that are important to the people of Ontario.”

Since 1994, host communities have received more than $2.4 billion in non-tax gaming revenue.

OLG shares the proceeds of casino gaming with local communities, contributing to economic development including infrastructure and job creation. All of OLG’s profits are reinvested in the province.