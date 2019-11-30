Nexicom Bringing Fibre Optic to the Village of Millbrook

It is with great excitement that Nexicom announces it will be proceeding with the installation of a new comprehensive high-speed Fibre Optic Cable overbuild throughout the village of Millbrook.

This next generation technology Fibre Optic Cable will provide residential homes and commercial businesses within the village of Millbrook with Internet download speeds of up to one Gigabit per second, and upload speeds up to 150 Megabits per second, as well as excellent quality telephone service and state of the art high definition digital television service.

Nexicom is currently in the process of completing similar Fibre Optic overbuild projects throughout other regions within Peterborough County, as Nexicom continues its Fibre Optic expansion throughout their rural communities.

“We are extremely proud to bring state-of-the-art Fibre technology to our long-standing Millbrook residents” says Clayton Zekelman, Owner of Nexicom Inc. “We have listened to our valued customers who have asked for Fibre in the village, and we are pleased to bring this upgraded service to the area.”

As one of the few remaining independent telecommunications companies in Ontario, with over 120 years’ experience, Nexicom understands the importance of providing great products and services to the communities they serve. With a friendly and local staff, Nexicom offers award winning customer service, coupled with next generation technology.

Continued communication regarding the Fibre Optic overbuild in the village of Millbrook will be forthcoming to inform of service availability dates. For more information about this build, please contact Nexicom at 705-775-6394, or visit their local Millbrook office conveniently located at 5 King Street East. KG