New Year, New Principal for North Cavan Students

Jennifer Jones is excited to join the team at North Cavan Public School and looks to meeting and getting to know students, families and community over the upcoming year.

A passionate educational leader, Jennifer Johnston joined the Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board in 2010 as an Elementary school administrator. Ms. Johnston has worked at several schools in KPRDSB and brings experience, compassion and dedication to supporting all learners.

Previously, she held system leadership positions with the Toronto District School Board as Instructional Leader and Program Coordinator of Health and Physical Education. In these roles, she led a department responsible curriculum implementation, teacher professional development, and athletics for all schools. Jennifer contributed knowledge and expertise in writing and developing Board and Provincial curriculum documents and resources particularly in the area of Daily Physical Activity.

Jennifer’s enthusiasm is shared by other staff members, as she explains, “All of the staff are excited and optimistic to be welcoming students back to school, and we know parents and guardians share in that excitement. Seeing each child smiling and engaging with teachers and peers as they return to classes, is something we can’t wait to experience. Their energy and zest for school life in our building – playing, laughing, sharing and participating in learning opportunities – is energizing to all of us at North Cavan.”

Jennifer values family and enjoys country living with her husband and two children. She hopes to continue to foster the sense of community with families and educators working together to support your child. She looks forward to a fantastic new school year at North Cavan. Welcome to the community! KG