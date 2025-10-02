New Veteran Banners Unveiled at Millbrook Legion

On September 21st, seven new veteran banners were revealed to the five families who sponsored them.

They include members of the Harding, Palmer, Shaw and Tinney and Retallick families who sponsored the banners as recognition of their loved ones who served in the military. These new banners have joined the others that are currently flying from the lamp posts in Millbrook. Most banners are adorned with a photo of the service person, the branch and era of their service, their rank and the names of their sponsors. The new ones are located along Centre and Union streets, and one on Allen Lane beside the Nexicom building. This one bears the name of two brothers, William and Donald Kerr. This location was selected for this banner as Donald’s name appears on the Cenotaph in front of that building.

The event was organized by Legion member Deb White-Hassell with St. Thomas Anglican’s Reverend Rob Ross providing words of prayer for the service. Families enjoyed treats and conversation with other participants while admiring the new banners destined to fly in town for the next six weeks. Everyone appreciated the opportunity to see their banners and share stories.

Many communities across Canada have adopted this program as a way to honour local veterans and to promote continued recognition and respect for our military in future generations. The banners bring faces to veterans who have served or are currently serving in the Canadian, Allied or Commonwealth Forces with a tie to the area. Each year, these banners are mounted by Cavan Monaghan staff in September where they fly until Remembrance Day.

There are still spots available for new banners but interest is such that it might not belong before all of the locations are filled. Updated applications to sponsor a banner can be accessed on the Legion website at www.millbrooklegion.com or on the Township website at www.cavanmonaghan.net/legionbannerprogram. There will also be hard copies avail-able at the Legion for those who prefer to apply with a paper application. Legion membership by the honouree or the sponsor is not a requirement for participation in this program.

This Remembrance Day our downtown will be adorned with new banners and a Commemorative Crosswalk across Allen Lane offering visual reminders of the debt we owe to those who serve in our military.