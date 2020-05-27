New Telephone Scam Targeting Local Church Congregations

A new telephone scam has been reported that targets unsuspecting members of local churches in the Peterborough area.

The caller says that he is calling on behalf of the person’s church. He explains that the church has incurred damage to its building and that he is raising funds on behalf of the church to repair the damage.

No local churches have incurred property damage and there is no effort underway to raise funds to offset property damages nor is there any other fundraising campaign underway for any reason.

If you receive a call similar to this description, the call is a scam. Hang up. You may report the scam to the authorities by following steps recommended by the Peterborough Police: https://www.peterboroughpolice.com/report/a-crime/ If you receive a telephone call similar to the example described, please also notify your local church to make them aware. Many thanks to Fr Glenn Empey at St Luke’s, Peterborough, for alerting St. Thomas Anglican Church in Millbrook to this potential telephone fraud activity. KG