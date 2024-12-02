New Telecommunications Tower Policy Approved

At the November 19th meeting, Council approved a new policy for these unsightly but necessary pieces of infrastructure that have become a critical component of modern life.

After an initial proposal presented earlier this month was met with some resistance, staff went back to the drawing board and returned with a few changes to increase the public notification process for the installation of new towers in the township. The public notification radius from the proposed tower has been expanded to 360 metres (1200 feet). The policy also introduces public notice signs along municipal streets abutting the property where new tower installations are proposed. In addition to the location of the public notice sign, the revised policy outlines the timing, size and information required on the signage, including an image of the proposed tower, identification and contact information of the proponent. The Township, in its capacity as the local land use authority, has the authority, to state preferences for the siting, site design, and size of telecommunication structures.

Also included are public notice requirements for any structure which requires public consultation, including a clear explanation about any concerns raised by the public which cannot be addressed by the proponent.

While acknowledging the Federal Government’s exclusive jurisdiction over radio-communication and broadcasting, the policy outlines the procedural framework to guide corporations seeking new telecommunication towers in the municipality with guidelines for the siting and design of those structures that adheres to both federal and local land use requirements and allows the public to provide feedback. The municipality does not have the power to prevent any Antenna System proposal. KG