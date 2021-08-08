New Plan of Subdivision Received by Peterborough County

It appears that the appetite for building new residences in Millbrook has not yet been satisfied.

Last week, Peterborough County confirmed it had received another complete Application for a Plan of Subdivision for property in Cavan-Monaghan from CSU Development, an arm of Bromont Homes which is owned and operated by the family of Saverio Montemarano. This group along with Pristine Homes, is one of the two developers behind the Towerhill South subdivision.

The site location for this new application lies directly west of Towerhill South, at the municipal addresses 787 and 825 Fallis Line. Within this 49.2 hectare (121.6 acres) area, the application seeks approval for a 696 residential subdivision. It includes 371 detached units, 25 townhouse blocks for a total of 125 townhouse units and two medium density blocks incorporating up to 200 apartments. There are also blocks set aside for stormwater management, open and recreational space and environmental protection areas. The area is currently designated Residential, Agricultural and Natural Core Area in the township’s Official Plan

In the justification for the plan to add this significant number of residential units in the township, the application refers to growth forecasts that indicate that housing development is expected to rise by an average of 120 units per year, compared to the historical 15 year average of 24 units. New homes will be required to house the 6,300 new residents forecast to arrive in the township over the 2019-2041 planning horizon. The application submits that accommodating this growth requires an expansion of the settlement area. It suggests that the proposed site is attractive for development because of the limited environmental constraints at this location, and that the proposed development it is compatible with existing land uses in the surrounding land uses – ie residential and institutional (proposed elementary school).

In 2017, the township, along with three other Peterborough County municipalities, decided to work with Peterborough County in the development of a new Official Plan for the entire region, rather than prepare the document independently. The Official Plan provides direction and guidance on land use throughout the County of Peterborough, providing policy to ensure that future development meets the needs of the community. A mandatory comprehensive review process is currently underway, and is scheduled for completion by July 2022. Following its release, the township will undertake its own review to update the local Growth Management Strategy to ensure it conforms to the County document.

Among the many reports that form part of the subdivision application are traffic and servicing reports. The application proposes that water and sewage services for the new development be public – ie municipally owned and managed. With limited capacity remaining in the current Millbrook Water/Wastewater Treatment plant, the proposal suggests the new development could be serviced by an extension to existing infrastructure. Alternatively, it also alludes to a search for a new treatment facility to meet projected long term growth targets, and suggests that a new facility could be located on this development site.

This is the first of many steps in the approval process which usually takes years to complete. The plan will go through many iterations as local residents, planners, ORCA and elected officials weigh in. The application refers to the subdivision as the Millbrook South West Development, and it is officially known as Plan of Subdivision 15T-21007. Details regarding this application are available at the County website, www.ptbocounty.ca. KG