New Opportunities Available for the Former Millbrook Correctional Centre Lands

By Baxter Creek Watershed Alliance Board

A view from one of the trails licensed by the BCWA showing a portion of the watershed.

After many years of community interest in what might happen to the property, the Baxter Creek Watershed Alliance (BCWA) has signed a five-year land use license that will permit our members, partners, and volunteers to use the existing walking trails and grassland areas for educational use including environmental learning and ecological monitoring.

Many people in Millbrook have watched this land closely since the correctional centre closed in 2003, was demolished in 2015, and the property subsequently listed as surplus in 2018.BCWA has always hoped the area could be cared for in a way that supports nature, provides a public service back to the community, protects the watershed, and gives people passive ways to enjoy the outdoors. Our goal has never been development or major change; only low-impact outdoor recreation including hiking, observing, learning, and helping the land stay healthy for future generations of humans and wildlife.

This agreement is the result of more than a year and a half of careful work and relationship-building. BCWA’s Board made a conscious decision not to apply for a license unless we had sup-port from Alderville First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation. This decision was based on the fact that when government properties are considered surplus, they are first circulated at the same time to other levels of government, registered eligible not-for-profit corporations, public colleges and universities, school boards and eligible Indigenous communities. Respecting the principles of Indigenous engagement, we worked together to shape a shared vision for how the land could be used in ways that sup-port conservation, learning, and community well-being. Last fall, both First Nations provided letters of support for our application, and we are grateful for their guidance and partnership.

The license, issued by Infrastructure Ontario, begins May 1, 2026, and runs until 2031. It allows BCWA to use the existing walking trails for group walks, nature outings, and environmental field work. It also permits us to monitor plants, wildlife, and habitat conditions in certain areas. Any future activities would require additional approvals, and we will continue working closely with our partners to ensure the land is used with care.

Through the new license, BCWA members and volunteers now have access to areas of the Jail Lands and are covered under BCWA insurance. However, we welcome residents to join the organization if they wish to take part in guided walks, monitoring days, or volunteer activities. We encourage everyone to con-sider how they may volunteer and contribute to stewarding this property and teaching others about the benefits of conservation. To be covered by our insurance, all volunteers must submit a membership application with us and sign a volunteer form.

Our hope is to create a safe, organized, and community supported way for people to enjoy and learn from this landscape.

This project will also be supported by students from Trent University’s Community Research Centre, who will help us design monitoring programs and explore new ways to learn from the land. Over time, we hope this work will grow into opportunities for skills training, youth involvement through our local public schools, and develop green jobs: building local “green infrastructure” that supports both the environment and the community.

For BCWA, this license is not just about access. It is about stewardship, learning, and working together and bringing public value from this vital land back to our broad and growing com-munity. We look forward to sharing updates, hosting community activities, and continuing to build positive relationships that support the health of the Baxter Creek watershed.

Residents can learn more about our vision for the property at www.baxtercreekwatershed.org/old-millbrook-jail-lands.