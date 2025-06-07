New Millbrook School Crosses Significant Hurdle

Negotiations are now underway between the Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board and the Cortel Group for the transfer of the property upon which the new elementary school in Millbrook will be built.

The plan of subdivision has been registered which is required before any lots can be sold. This has now occurred, so the sale of the building site can proceed.

The project has been approved by the Ministry of Education so the funding has been confirmed. Behind the scenes the school board has been working on preliminary work to get ready for the build, but nothing concrete could begin until the subdivision plan was registered, which occurred at the end of April. Roads and underground services have been constructed, and applications for building permits can now be accepted by the municipal building department .The sale of the designated site for the school will occur after a series of appraisals have been conducted which will help the parties establish a price.

The school board has a number of building templates for schools of different sizes, and will approach the community to obtain feedback before finalizing the components and configuration of the final plan. They also have a list of approved contractors who will be eligible to submit bids for the tender when it is released. Discussions begin this week at the school board as they hammer out a tentative timeline for this critical community project.