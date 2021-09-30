New Five-Year Police Contract Finalized

In January, Council approached the OPP to provide a proposal to provide police services to Cavan-Monaghan in order to secure a second bid for the expense that represents more than $1.3 million of annual operating expenses in the township budget. To allow adequate time for a complete response, a one year extension of the Peterborough Police Service (PPS) contract was authorized in May.

The two service proposals were very different in style and costs. The PPS contract represented a 3% annual increase per year, while the OPP version represented an 18% annual increase. In June, Council directed staff to draft a new, five-year agreement with PPS in conjunction with the Cavan-Monaghan Task Force on Policing.

A new contract was authorized this month for a contract running from October 1st. 2021 to December 31st, 2026. The contract calls for a 3% increase over the current contract, which will add an additional $10,946 to the last quarter of expenditures above the approved 2021 budget amount. According to the staff report, this excess will be funded through the operating surplus, Provincial Offences Act revenues and/or overtime reconciliation credits. KG