New Firefighter Memorial Monument Unveiled at Annual Fire Hall Open House

Amongst the light-hearted moments where youngsters mounted fire trucks, experimented with fire hoses and rescue equipment at last month’s Annual Fire Hall Open House was a somber moment as the Cavan Monaghan Fire Department officially unveiled the new Firefighter Memorial monument in front of Fire Station #1. The memorial was established to honour members of the Cavan Monaghan Fire Department who have made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty and to recognize future firefighters who meet the criteria established under Ontario’s line-of-duty death and presumptive cancer legislation. It reflects the Township’s commitment to remembering the courage, dedication, and service of local firefighters.

The memorial was developed in partnership with the Cavan Monaghan Firefighters’ Association and Township staff and will serve as a lasting tribute to those who have served their community with courage and selflessness. The first name on the monument is Fire Captain Orville Thertell, whose was honoured last fall at the Canadian Fallen Firefighters Foundation Memorial. Members of the Thertell family were on hand to see the monument and feel the support of Orville’s colleagues, friends and neighbours at the event.

Mayor Graham communicated the community’s appreciation, saying “The Firefighter Memorial Monument stands as a lasting reminder of the dedication and sacrifices made by those who serve our community. I want to thank our local Firefighter Association for the great work they did in designing this monument, and I hope it conveys our community’s respect and appreciation for the individuals who serve our community and their families.”

The monument bears the inscription:

“To those who have served courageously and gave their lives in the line of duty. We honour your strength, bravery, and selfless commitment to the Cavan Monaghan community. Your legacy lives on in our hearts and our gratitude.”

Prior to the monument unveiling, the festivities were interrupted by an emergency call, reminding visitors that calls for help can arrive at anytime and we can rest assured that our dedicated Firefighters will always respond at our time of need. May Orville’s name stand alone on this monument for years to come.