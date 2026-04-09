New Fire Truck Joins the Emergency Fleet

Pictured are Cavan Monaghan Fire Chief Bill Balfour, pictured left, with members of Cavan Monaghan Council with the latest addition to Cavan Monaghan’s fleet of emergency vehicles. The purchase of this vehicle was approved in the 2025-2026 capital budget and replaces a 2003 rescue unit. The unit is stationed at Fire Station One and will be used as a frontline vehicle serving in rescues, medical calls, and motor vehicle accidents within the township. The unit is also equipped with a lighting unit to provide light during night time incidents.