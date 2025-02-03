New Elementary School Coming To Millbrook

The Ontario government is investing $24.2 million for a new Towerhill North Neighbourhood Elementary School. Laurie Scott, MPP for Haliburton—Kawartha Lakes—Brock, announced funding for the Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board project to help hard working families in Millbrook.

This will support the creation of 481 elementary student spaces and 73 licensed child care spaces in Millbrook as part of the government’s commitment to building modern learning spaces for Ontario students.

This project is part of $1.3 billion in funding to build new schools and expansions, including child care spaces, announced as part of the Ministry of Education’s Capital Priorities Program.

“I’m excited to announce the approval of the highly anticipated Towerhill North new elementary school in Millbrook,” said Laurie Scott, MPP for Haliburton-Kawartha Lakes-Brock. “Our government remains committed to investing in the future of our children and strengthening our communities.”

The ongoing investments in education and child care projects will result in over 25,000 new student spaces and more than 1,600 licensed child care spaces at school sites across Ontario.

“As a mother, I understand that the local school really is the heart of the community. It’s so important for young families to have a school that’s close to home,” said Jill Dunlop, Minister of Education. “Our government is proud to deliver a new Towerhill North Neighbourhood Elementary School for local families, along with increasing funding, staffing and a back-to-basics focus on reading, writing and math to help ensure students graduate with the fundamental skills they need to succeed.”

Schools and child care centres are an essential piece of the community landscape. Funding these local infrastructure projects demonstrates that the government is meeting urgent needs to address growth related to demographic changes and housing development.

“Our government is investing in new schools and improved infrastructure across the province to support the needs of Ontario’s students, families, and growing communities.” Said Kinga Surma, Minister of Infrastructure. “These are part of our historic investment of more than $190 billion over the next ten years to build and deliver the critical infrastructure Ontarians deserve today, and for future generations to come.”

“I am so thrilled and appreciative of the Province for allowing us to be able to have a new school coming to this growing community”, said Angela Lloyd KPR School Trustee. KG