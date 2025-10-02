NEW Chiropractic Clinic Opens in Bailieboro

Tyler grew up in Peterborough where he found his calling early in life, beginning to work in chiropractic clinics while still in high school. He has spent ten years working in the field, the last five practicing as a licensed chiropractor in a Peterborough clinic.

After marrying a Millbrook girl, they moved into the village but recently the couple purchased a home in Bailieboro. His wife Amanda encouraged Tyler to set up a clinic in the lower floor of their new home. He now divides his professional time between the Peterborough and Bailieboro locations as he builds his local practice in his new community.

Working in a variety of clinics and collaborating with other health care professionals including massage and physiotherapists has given him a broad exposure to a wide range of conditions. He takes pride in taking the time to communicate clearly with his clients so they understand the nature and extent of their injuries and how they can con-tribute to their own healing and recovery. He brings advanced training in neurological diagnosis and treatments to help patients with dizziness, migraines and vertigo. He looks forward to serving his community in the privacy and convenience of his new Bailieboro location on the Second Line of Bailieboro. To learn more, visitwww.bailieboro-chiropractic.ca.