New 911 Protocol Prioritizes Paramedic Responses Based on Urgency of Situation

Paramedic services throughout Southeastern Ontario are introducing a new system for 9-1-1 emergency calls. Peterborough County/City Paramedics (PCCP) officially transitioned to the new system on March 26, 2025.

The new system is part of the Government of Ontario’s YourHealth Plan.

This new system requires 9-1-1 callers to answer a set of more detailed questions regarding the patient’s condition. While paramedics will continue to be dispatched promptly to urgent and life-threatening cases, patients with less urgent or non-life-threatening conditions may experience longer wait times during periods with higher call volumes. For less urgent cases, patients will remain under observation through ongoing communication with ambulance communication officers to ensure there is no change in the patient’s condition.

The Medical Priority Dispatch System (MPDS) will match paramedics with specialized skills and equipment to each case, ensuring that non-urgent demand on emergency departments is reduced. This evidence-based system is designed to maintain the highest standards of care while

improving the efficiency and effectiveness of emergency services. Data from regions already using MPDS has shown notable improvements in key operational challenges, including reduced offload delays at hospitals, better management of meal claims for staff, and decreased end-of-shift overtime. These improvements are expected to positively impact staff work-life balance, enhancing the overall efficiency of paramedic services.

For questions, please contact Paramedic Chief Patricia (Trish) Bromfield,tbromfield@ptbocounty.ca,(705) 743-5263 Ext. 4112.