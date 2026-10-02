Mourning the Loss of Rob Winslow

4th Line Theatre Founder Rob Winslow.

Rob Winslow at one of the many events where he collected stories from community members.

Our community is mourning the loss of Robert Winslow, playwright, actor, director and founder of the 4th Line Theatre set on his family farm in Millbrook.

At his funeral last week, long time friend Paul Hickey discussed his surprising connection with Rob as budding entrepreneurs, describing their ongoing support to each other as they grew their very different businesses. It’s unusual to associate artists with entrepreneurship but Rob Winslow excelled in both fields. His vision of a creating a seasonal theatre company telling local stories at his family farm was original and successful and thanks to his energy, insight and determination. Over the past 34 years, the 4th Line Theatre stuck to its humble beginnings, producing plays in the barnyard the Winslow family farm. The productions were original, local and well-researched and delivered with professionalism and attention to detail. Robert wrote, directed and performed in most of the productions, sharing the stage with professionals and amateurs with equal enthusiasm.

To tell our stories he first had to learn about them and he spared no effort in doing his research. He had a particular admiration for our elders, taking the time to speak to them both individually and in public settings where their memories would be described-and corrected- by each other in events called Community Reminiscence sessions. An avid listener, he was always on the lookout for new play ideas and was quick to bring out a pen and paper to take notes about a potential story.

In telling our stories, he invited us to participate, bringing in props from his neighbours including live farm animals, old trucks, tractors and furniture, and used a generous number of community volunteers assuming roles both on and off the stage. That was one of the many way she engaged us.

The stories he told ranged from murder-mysteries to period pieces illustrating a former way of life. A common theme in many of his plays is how a community treats strangers. While he built a life and business in the place where he was raised, he clearly understood the vulnerability of strangers in a new community. Some plays addressed this social issue on a large scale- beginning with the challenges of integrating Catholic and Protestant neighbours in 19th century Cavan in his first play, The Cavan Blazers. He illustrated the treatment of vulnerable Barnardo children, arriving in Canada from Britain in the 1880’s and 1930’sto work as farm labourers and domestic servants in Canada. More recently, The Housekeeper addressed the issue on a more personal level, portraying the suspicions of the community that questions the intentions of a new arrival in town.

Rob Winslow changed the way the world looked at us and the way we look at ourselves. After living in Edmonton and Toronto, he chose to return to Millbrook. The term “Mill-billy” took on new meaning, less derisive and more proud, as we developed a deeper under-standing of who we are and how we became that way.

In telling our stories he did not sugarcoat them: he wanted the community portrait to be authentic. He used humour to encourage us to take a good, hard look at the image he portrayed. Who can forget the actors spitting after uttering the name of the Catholic enemy, the Pope and Paddy McGuire, in the play that launched the 4th Line Theatre, The Cavan Blazers? He did not shy away from the darker side of the community in which he was raised, but shone a light on it. The same was true for a play with a deeply personal connection, The History of Drinking in Cavan. Tough stuff.

During the last week of his life, he completed the first draft of a new play about the old Millbrook High School. A true Millbrook man to the end, Winslow died after playing hockey.

Members of the 4th Line Theatre are still reeling from this sudden loss. Managing Artistic Director Kim Black-well explains, “Robert’s loss is immeasurable for all of us at 4thLine Theatre and for the com-munity he loved so deeply. More than 34 years ago, Robert had the extraordinary idea to create a theatre on his family farm, telling the stories of this place and the people who have called it home. What he built has become so much more than a theatre—it is a gathering place, an artistic home and an important part of the cultural life of this community. Robert was a remarkable artist, playwright, director, actor, mentor and friend, but above all, he believed passionately that our local stories mattered and deserved to be told. We are heartbroken to continue without him, but 4th Line will continue on the farm he loved, and we will carry his vision, his values and his enormous legacy forward with us.” Amen to that.