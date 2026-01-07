Minor Ball Hockey League Launches its 10th Season

As the end of the local ice hockey season approaches, minor hockey players can find solace in the knowledge that its warm-weather equivalent will be starting soon on home “ice” to fill the void. Players can switch their hockey skates for sneakers for a warmer hockey experience in the Cavan Monaghan Community Centre this spring. The league is fully-insured and certified by the Ontario Ball Hockey Association, following its rules and regulations.

The Ball hockey league was founded in Ontario in 1974. Combining many key skills used in other sports such as ice hockey, basketball and soccer, the sport has grown in popularity, with more than 1700 teams across the province. In addition to being fun, Ball hockey is affordable, and allows participants to develop a range of skills that are useful in a variety of sports.

This local league was founded by Guye Vondette in 2017, when it began with four teams. This season Vondette expects to field roughly 48 teams. This year he is introducing an all-girls Peewee (U15 ) division.

Registration opened in November for this popular league. Players can register through an application form on the website www.peterboroughballhockey.com.

There are six divisions from squirt to bantam (U5 to U15) so local youngsters ages three to fifteen now have the chance to play. Most of the action occurs in one hour slots on week nights from 6 to 9 pm with the Squirts playing on Sunday mornings. Games consist of two, sixteen minute periods with six players on the floor and action is controlled by certified referees. The season runs from the beginning of April until the end of June, and includes 12 games and two practices. The Learn to Play season is ten sessions long. Players receive a jersey featuring the name of the team sponsor. The league will also offer two goalie clinics for registered players.

For the first eight years, one of the referees on the floor was usually Vondette, but given the expansion experienced by the league, more help has been required. In addition to two certified OBHA refs, each house league team hopes to have several volunteer coaches or assistants. There is no certification required and those interested can indicate that on the registration form or by contacting the league. For the younger teams, Vondette explains that ball hockey or ice hockey players can acquire high school community service hours in this league by helping as team assistants, trainers or timekeepers.

Each year a few teams get a brief extension to their season by participating in the provincial competition in July. This season, the league will be hosting the Minor Ball Hockey “Provincials” which are scheduled for the first two weekends in July.

The league is still looking for team sponsors, coaches and assistants. For more information about this summer recreational opportunity or to register, visit the website at www.peterboroughballhockey.com or contact Guye Vondette by email at pmbhlpresident@gmail.com.