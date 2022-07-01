Millbrook’s Senior Fair Ambassador

Pictured is Shyana Post, who is the Millbrook Fair Senior Ambassador for the 2021/2022 year. She was happy to perform some of her tasks in person at the 171st annual Millbrook Fair last month. Hers was one of many smiling faces reuniting for the traditional fair activities, including educational displays and presentations, cattle competitions, the horse show, live entertainment, outrageous concession food and the ever popular pulls and demolition derbies.

