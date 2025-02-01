Millbrook Synchronized Figure Skating Team Brings Home Gold!

The Millbrook Shooting Stars is a Synchronized Skating Team who are in their first ever competitive season. The team was formed last year and performed at two local showcases.

This year, they have participated in two shows and on Saturday, January 25th, the team competed in the Synchro Series #2 at the Baltimore Recreational Centre, competing at the STAR 4 Synchro level against teams from Langton, Kingston and Petawawa and came home a gold medal!

Team members include Noemie Lamothe, Maia MacLean, Alanna LaJoie, Sophie Tye, Ally Temple, Ella Jessup, Hadley Hoar, Hailey Fitzgerald, Mikayla Dundas, Lily Davidson, and Sophie Davis and the team was coached by Jodie Jones with help from team managers Lindsay Tatum-Tye and Jenn LaJoie.

Check out their website at www.millbrookfsc.uplifterinc.com for more information on the skating club and how to join this local synchronized skating team. Congratulations to all involved! KG