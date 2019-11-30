Millbrook South Cavan Students Raise Funds for Sick Kids’ Hospital

On Sunday a group of Grade 7 students from Mrs. Noble’s class brought their creations to the Millbrook Farmers’ Market, joining almost 50 vendors in the old arena for a final market event in the village. Amongst the items for sale were jewellery and décor items, hand knit hats and the cookie mixes in a jar. In addition to designing, creating, pricing and selling their wares, students identified worthy charities to receive the proceeds of their efforts. Twelve Dragon Den-style pitches were made by students to their classmates, but six of the twelve presentations had identified Sick Kids Hospital as their selection based on personal and family experiences at the facility, making its choice a slam dunk. The class raised $300 for the world-renown Toronto hospital. Sounds like a fantastic Christmas present. Congratulations to the entire class and the teacher who inspired them. KG