Millbrook/South Cavan Students Plant Heart ♥ Garden

Each school year the Indigenous Education Department of the Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board (KPRDSB) selects a few schools to receive Heart Gardens the following school year.

Schools are selected based on their ongoing commitment to reconciliation by bringing Indigenous Education Foundational Learning into the school. Once schools have been selected a member from the Indigenous Education Department works in partner-ship with school teams to plan learning opportunities leading up to the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation on September 30th. The Indigenous Education Department Member also works in partner-ship with Alderville Black Oak Savannato prepare for planting day, which takes place every school year in the fall.

This year, Millbrook South Cavan P.S was chosen as one of four recipients of a heart garden. Students from Senior Kindergarten, grades three and six participated in this event.

They had spent time in the classroom learning about the residential schools as part of the legacy of Truth and Reconciliation. The Heart Garden installation was the culmination of in-class education about the history of the treatment of Indigenous populations, and this project was designed to honour residential school survivors and their families and begin to build a bond of under-standing as part of the legacy of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada.

On the morning of October 15th students planted a garden with native plants as well as installing their own messages of support and compassion directed to Indigenous children. Colourful, heart-shaped artwork featuring images of nature were inscribed with messages from the students. Some of them were personal, acknowledging the injustice of what happened to youngsters in residential schools, some were glad to wear orange shirts to remember these children’s struggles, some expressed thanks for Indigenous teachings and others expressed a desire to make the world a better place by walking together with Indigenous families. Students could take their messages home or plant them along the front of the school as a display of solidarity with Indigenous children and their families. Each heart represents a desire to build a bond with Indigenous people and the act of planting them represents that individual’s commitment to finding their place in reconciliation.

In addition to the hearts, students also planted a raised garden with native plants under the direction of former Millbrook resident Gillian di Petta who is the Coordinator of Nursery & Outreach for the Alderville First Nation Black Oak Savanna. Located on the south shores of Rice Lake, this is a successful, Indigenous-led ecological restoration organization, relying on traditional controlled burning techniques that allow important fire-dependent species to survive and flourish. Among the plants selected were native to Ontario and would be found in natural tall grass prairies, including purple coneflower, little bluestem, Hoary Vervain and fox-glove beard tongue.