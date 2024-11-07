Millbrook South Cavan Public School Seeks Community Volunteers for Positive School Climate Committee

Millbrook South Cavan Public School (MSC) is calling on local residents to join its Positive School Climate committee. This initiative aims to foster a safe, inclusive, and welcoming environment for all students, staff, and families.

The school is particularly interested in volunteers who are retired or currently active in the community, especially those with expertise in physical and/or mental health and safety. Some examples include, police officer, health provider, or other key community partner. Your experience and insights can make a significant difference in creating a supportive atmosphere for the students.

Meetings will be held monthly in January, February, April, and May at 2:45 PM in the resource room at MSC. Interested individuals are encouraged to participate in this vital effort to enhance the school community.

“A positive school climate exists when all members of the school community feel safe, included, and accepted, and actively promote positive behaviours and interactions,” says the school’s administration. The commitment to a positive school climate relies on the collective involvement of school leaders, staff, students, parents, guardians, and community members.

Building a nurturing environment is a shared responsibility, and MSC emphasizes that no single solution can guarantee a positive climate. Instead, success requires a continuous, collaborative effort from everyone involved.

If you are interested in contributing to this important initiative, please call Millbrook South Cavan Public School at 705-932-2789 for more information. Join us in making MSC a place where every student can thrive!

By Wilma Armstrong, Teacher, MSC