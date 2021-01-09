Millbrook Puck and Stick Guys Score Some Points Helping Deliver Christmas Hampers

On Tuesday December 15th, the Millbrook Puck and Stick gang got together and assisted Foodshare volunteers with the Christmas hampers at Millbrook Food Share at the Old Millbrook School.

Each needy family is given a quantity of groceries to get them through the holiday season. This is a big job for the volunteers to get them ready for the following Tuesday and we thank them for their help.

On the hamper delivery day, the volunteer tradition continued this year as the Puck and Stick Group pictured above stepped in to help the staff organize and deliver the many boxes.

You may say those pictured don’t look like seasoned hockey players, but you have to see them on the ice to take in their skills. Puck and Stick was started about twenty years ago and has grown substantially. Food Share has always been supported by these athletes and initially when there was no charge for skating, voluntary donations from users were collected and donated to this local organization. In some years, the annual donation approached three thousand dollars. We don’t organize teams, just a good skate and shoot. The only thing required other than minimal gear is an approved helmet.

Because of COVID we can’t exercise our on-ice skills but I have been assured by our members they are working out and staying in shape for the resumption of playing when restrictions are ended. When this happens, we welcome others to come out and join us. You may even get your picture in the paper next year.

By Paul Hayne