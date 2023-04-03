Millbrook & Peterborough face off at the Ontario Senior Games Hockey Tournament

Photo Craig Graham.

Pictured right is Bob Stevens representing the home team and facing off against the Peterborough opponent at the ceremonial puck drop prior to the first game of the men’s tournament at the CMCC on Monday morning.   Millbrook’s 65+ Men’s hockey team enters their first Ontario Senior Games Invitational Hockey Tournament hosted at the Cavan Monaghan Community Centre.  They join seventeen other teams throughout the province from Cornwall in the east to Windsor in the west.  The tournament runs from March 27th to April 1st.  According to tournament Convener Don Ryder, the teams enjoyed an amazing banquet hosted by the Millbrook Legion Ladies’ Auxiliary on Sunday evening.  Visiting teams are impressed with the CMCC and look forward to returning next year.

