Millbrook Needler’s Quilt Guild to Host Show and Sale

A group of dedicated quilters will be hosting its first-ever Quilt Show and Sale on May 9th and 10th at the Cavan Monaghan Community Centre. The show will feature approximately 100 quilts on display, a vendor market, a Members Boutique, and a Tea Room. Cathy Vickers, one of the guild members, has donated a quilt which will be raffled off with the proceeds directed to Millbrook Community Care. A collection of antique quilts will also be on display. Our show will have a Featured Quilter, Shirley Challice, a long-time member of the community, and an amazing quilter.

The Millbrook Needlers’ Quilt Guild was established in 2012 when Millbrook residents Elaine Young and Lynda Davidson met with 11 other avid quilters at Elaine’s home in Millbrook. The Guild quickly grew to its current membership of 60, meeting in the hall of the Centreville Harmony Church. On Thursday mornings from September until June, members gather to show their latest quilting creations, sharing their quilting stories with each other. The Guild also hosts workshops which help members improve their skills and learn new techniques.

A main focus this year has been the Comfort Quilt group, which coordinates the making and distribution of quilts to organizations such as women’s shelters and Millbrook Community Care. Since September 2024, forty-nine quilts have been made by members of the Guild who have donated materials and their time and skills. Mark your calendars to be sure you don’t miss the opportunity to admire and possible acquire some of these colourful examples of this traditional craft that creates both beautiful and useful textile creations.

Susan Salusbury