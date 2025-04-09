Millbrook Figure Skating Club

Policy Regarding Letters to the Editor
We welcome the opinions of our readers in the form of letters to the editor. These must be no longer than 200 words and address a local issue, and include the writer’s name and address which must be local. Street addresses are not published. We do not publish 3rd party letters. Letters must be clear, polite and not include any personal attacks on individuals. We reserve the sole discretion on the decision to publish letters on the opinion page which express the views of their authors and do not necessarily reflect the view of the editor.
Upcoming EventsApr9Wed20257:30 pm Dart League @ Royal Canadian Legion Branch 402Dart League @ Royal Canadian Legion Branch 402Apr 9 @ 7:30 pmJoin a team or be a spare!Apr10Thu20255:45 pm Take Off Pounds Sensibly @ St. Thomas Anglican ChurchTake Off Pounds Sensibly @ St. Thomas Anglican ChurchApr 10 @ 5:45 pmTake Off Pounds Sensibly: Every Thursday at St. Thomas Anglican Church in Millbrook. Weigh in at 5:45pm, meeting begins at 6pm. Parking is available behind the church off Manor Drive. For more information, call Lou at 705-944-5422 or email bluemoons@nexicom.netApr11Fri202511:45 am Zumba Gold & Body Training @ Millbrook ManorZumba Gold & Body Training @ Millbrook ManorApr 11 @ 11:45 am – 11:45 amFridays at 11:45am at the Millbrook Manor. Pre-registration required – call 705-932-2011. Unless otherwise noted, all Community Care events take place at St. Thomas Angelican Church, 16 Centre St., Millbrook.7:00 pm Peter Robinson Emigration Project @ Millbrook Legion HallPeter Robinson Emigration Project @ Millbrook Legion HallApr 11 @ 7:00 pm – 7:00 pmFriday April 11, 7pm, Millbrook Legion Hall, Bicentennial Celebration presentation by Nine Ships 1825 Team, with Q&A, discussion. Homework for 4th Line Theatre’s August play, Wild Irish Geese. Historical Society members free, guests by donation. All Welcome. A MCHS event. Check our website, millbrookcavanhs.org for information.Apr13Sun20252:00 pm Annual Easter Egg Hunt @ Centennial PlaceAnnual Easter Egg Hunt @ Centennial PlaceApr 13 @ 2:00 pm – 4:00 pmApr14Mon20257:00 pm Millbrook Community Choir @ Centreville-Harmony ChurchMillbrook Community Choir @ Centreville-Harmony ChurchApr 14 @ 7:00 pm – 9:00 pmPractices every Monday evening, 7:00-9:00, at Centreville-Harmony Church, one concession south of the roundabout, County Rd. 28 at Zion Line. If you love to sing, come! For information, contact Annette, fallisa@hotmail.com or Beryl, bcablewilliams@gmail.com.Apr16Wed20251:00 pm Progressive Euchre @ Royal Canadian Legion Branch 402Progressive Euchre @ Royal Canadian Legion Branch 402Apr 16 @ 1:00 pm7:30 pm Dart League @ Royal Canadian Legion Branch 402Dart League @ Royal Canadian Legion Branch 402Apr 16 @ 7:30 pmJoin a team or be a spare!Apr17Thu20255:45 pm Take Off Pounds Sensibly @ St. Thomas Anglican ChurchTake Off Pounds Sensibly @ St. Thomas Anglican ChurchApr 17 @ 5:45 pmTake Off Pounds Sensibly: Every Thursday at St. Thomas Anglican Church in Millbrook. Weigh in at 5:45pm, meeting begins at 6pm. Parking is available behind the church off Manor Drive. For more information, call Lou at 705-944-5422 or email bluemoons@nexicom.netApr19Sat202510:00 am Easter Hunt And Brunch @ Millbrook Christian AssemblyEaster Hunt And Brunch @ Millbrook Christian AssemblyApr 19 @ 10:00 am – 12:00 pmSaturday, April 19th from 10am until noon at 71 King St. West Millbrook. Hosted by the Millbrook Business Improvement Area, Millbrook Christian Assembly, and Mitchell’s Cake and Desert Co., the event features an egg hunt with prizes, a photo booth and pancakes served from 10:am to 11:30am. Free admission but... Continue reading →