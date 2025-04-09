Millbrook Figure Skating Club

Pictured is a photo of the synchronized figure skating team preforming at last year’s Skating Carnival. The end of season gala for Millbrook Figure Skating Club had to be cancelled this year after a power outage knocked out refrigerating machinery on Saturday. It was a big disappointment for skaters and spectators who enjoy seeing the skill, grace and creativity that goes into the performances at these events. We look forward to next year’s event.

