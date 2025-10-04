Millbrook Cavan Firefighter’s Association Donates To The Canadian Fallen Firefighters

In September, the Millbrook Cavan Firefighters’ Association donated
$5000 to the Canadian Fallen Firefighters Association for their memorial in Ottawa. Pictured is President Adam Goyne, Treasurer Rob Write and Owen Williams presenting the donation to Jessica Crombie of the Fallen Firefighters’ Association.

